Pornography case: Raj Kundra gets bail on Rs. 50,000 surety

Raj Kundra was granted bail today

Raj Kundra has been granted bail by a court in Mumbai, on a surety of Rs. 50,000. The businessman, who was arrested in June, had filed for the same on Saturday. In his application, he had said that he was being made a "scapegoat," and that there was no evidence against him in the supplementary chargesheet prepared by the Mumbai Police some days back.

Chargesheet mentions no prima facie evidence against Kundra, plea added

Prashant Patil, Kundra's lawyer, filed the bail plea, which emphasized that uploading content on apps such as HotShots or Bollyfame (where pornographic clips were circulated by Kundra and co.) was a decision taken by the involved artists. The chargesheet mentioned no prima facie evidence against Kundra, his plea added. He was in judicial custody before being granted bail by the court.

The chargesheet was 1,400-1,500-page long, had named Kundra as mastermind

The supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police was 1,400-1,500 pages long. It named Kundra as the mastermind of this racket, a stance the force had taken at the start of their probe. After this, the 46-year-old filed for bail in the metropolitan court saying that probe in this case is almost over. Along with him, his aide Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was also mentioned as a witness

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was also mentioned as a witness in the legal document, and her statement was out in the public. The Dhadkan actress had told the cops that she was "too busy with work, I did not know what Raj Kundra was up to." In the chargesheet, Mumbai Police said that Kundra ran the racket from his Andheri-based company, Viaan Industries.

Cops included details obtained from 24 hard disks in chargesheet

It had details of Kundra's WhatsApp chats with other accused, like Pradeep Bakshi, who's married to his sister and lives in the UK. Pornographic content and financial transaction details obtained from 24 hard disks were also made a part of the chargesheet. Bakshi, Chairman of Kenrin Ltd., London, and Kundra, via Viaan, ran the app called HotShots Digital Entertainment, where pornographic content was uploaded.