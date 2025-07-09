Next Article
Raja Guru's 'Aaradhya' trailer makes a splash, film releases in July
The trailer for Aaradhya is out, showing Raja Guru in a fresh, never-seen-before role.
The film mixes Hindi and Awadhi vibes, centering on a young man's journey to protect his sister while tackling social pressures.
At its heart, it's about faith and finding strength within.
The film hits theaters on July 18
Guru's transformation is front and center, supported by strong performances from Gyan Prakash and Pankaj Berry.
The visuals hint at an emotional story with some unexpected twists.
Directed by Sujeet Goswami and produced by Ardhnareshwar Creations, Aaradhya hits theaters nationwide on July 18, 2025.
The soundtrack—featuring singers like Shahid Mallya—adds even more depth to the film's spiritual feel.