Emraan Hashmi collaborates with 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' director

'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' reunion—Emraan, Aditya, Himesh join for 'Gunmaaster 69'

Hashmi will take on a fresh action role, with the team behind the Commando series promising slick stunts and emotional storytelling.

The cast also includes Genelia D'Souza, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh.

Producer Mukut calls it "a project with mass appeal," while director Dutt says their reunion feels like coming full circle—making this one to watch if you're into high-energy Bollywood films with heart.