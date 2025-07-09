Next Article
Emraan Hashmi collaborates with 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' director
Emraan Hashmi is set to headline Gunmaaster 69, an action drama directed by Aditya Dutt and featuring music by Himesh Reshammiya. This marks a reunion for the trio nearly 20 years after Aashiq Banaya Aapne.
Produced by Deepak and Hunar Mukut, the film is aiming for a 2026 release.
Hashmi will take on a fresh action role, with the team behind the Commando series promising slick stunts and emotional storytelling.
The cast also includes Genelia D'Souza, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh.
Producer Mukut calls it "a project with mass appeal," while director Dutt says their reunion feels like coming full circle—making this one to watch if you're into high-energy Bollywood films with heart.