Ranbir Kapoor backs 'Ramayana' with ₹20 crore investment
The new Ramayana teaser just dropped, and it's already making waves—not just with fans, but on the stock market too.
Right after the teaser hit, Prime Focus Studio's share price jumped from ₹113.47 to ₹176, pushing its market value up to ₹5,641 crore.
Ranbir invested ₹20 crore in Prime Focus Studio
Ranbir Kapoor isn't just starring as Lord Rama—he's also backing the project financially.
He invested ₹20 crore to pick up 1.25 million shares in Prime Focus Studio.
Teaser out; film to release in 2 parts
The nearly three-minute teaser shows off a stacked cast: Ranbir as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, plus Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in key roles.
Expect epic visuals—all set to music by Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman.
Part 1 lands Diwali 2026; Part 2 follows in Diwali 2027.