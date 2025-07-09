Ranbir Kapoor backs 'Ramayana' with ₹20 crore investment Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

The new Ramayana teaser just dropped, and it's already making waves—not just with fans, but on the stock market too.

Right after the teaser hit, Prime Focus Studio's share price jumped from ₹113.47 to ₹176, pushing its market value up to ₹5,641 crore.