Historic! Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' crosses ₹100 crore 

Riteish Deshmukh 's historical drama Raja Shivaji has crossed the ₹100 crore (gross) mark at the box office in just 17 days. The film, which was released on May 1, has reportedly earned ₹84.55 crore net in India. This achievement comes as a major boost for Deshmukh, who not only starred as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but also wrote and directed the film.

Box office performance 'Raja Shivaji': Second Marathi film to cross ₹100cr The film opened to a strong start, earning ₹62.4 crore gross in its first week. It continued this momentum into the second week with an additional ₹28.7 crore. In its third week, it added another ₹9 crore to the tally, crossing the ₹100 crore milestone and becoming the second Marathi film to do so (after Sairat). The film's cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Genelia Deshmukh, among others.

Collection breakdown Film's total India net collection so far The film reportedly earned ₹52.65 crore in its first week (Hindi: ₹16.4 crore; Marathi: ₹36.25 crore). It continued to earn steadily in the following days. On Day 17 (May 17) alone, Raja Shivaji earned ₹3.45 crore from over 2,200 shows across India, with most of its earnings coming from Marathi audiences. The film's total India net collection stands at an impressive ₹84.55 crore as of now, according to Sacnilk.

Advertisement