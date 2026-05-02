Box office: 'Raja Shivaji' dominates, outperforms 'Patriot,' 'Ek Din'

The Friday box office witnessed fierce competition with multiple films releasing together in India. While Riteish Deshmukh 's Raja Shivaji emerged as the clear winner, Mohanlal and Mammootty 's Patriot also performed well. However, Ek Din struggled to make an impact on its opening day. Here's a detailed breakdown of how these films fared at the box office.

Box office lead 'Raja Shivaji' dominates Day 1 Raja Shivaji took the lead with a whopping ₹11.35 crore net collection on its first day across 6,192 shows. The film's total gross in India stands at ₹13.51 crore, reported Sacnilk. The Marathi version led the charge with ₹8 crore and an impressive 68% occupancy, while the Hindi version contributed ₹3.35 crore with a 16% occupancy. It's directed, written, and led by Deshmukh and received mixed reviews.

Solid performance 'Patriot' excels with strong overseas performance Patriot closely followed Raja Shivaji, earning ₹9.8 crore net in India from 2,636 shows. Its domestic gross stands at ₹11.37 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film's overall performance was boosted by its strong overseas showing, bringing in ₹18 crore internationally and pushing its worldwide gross collection to ₹29.37 crore on Day 1. The Malayalam film resonated strongly with global audiences, giving it a significant edge in total worldwide earnings.

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Underwhelming debut 'Ek Din' struggles on opening day In stark contrast, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din struggled to make an impact at the box office. The film managed just ₹1 crore net in India on its opening day, with an overall occupancy of 14%. This is lower than Khan's previous theatrical release Loveyapa, which opened at ₹1.15 crore despite underperforming overall.

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