'Raja Shivaji' teaser shows Deshmukh in Shivaji Maharaj legacy
The first teaser for Raja Shivaji is out, giving us a glimpse of Riteish Deshmukh in the film centered on the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The film, which just debuted its teaser alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge and is now online, is already creating buzz for bringing this iconic story to Marathi cinema with a big pan-India vibe.
'Raja Shivaji' stars Dutt Bachchan Balan
Raja Shivaji isn't holding back on star power: Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan join Deshmukh in the ensemble cast.
Leading the project with music by Ajay-Atul and visuals from ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan, the movie promises action and inspiration.
It hits theaters worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu, so no matter where you are or what language you speak at home, you can catch it on the big screen.