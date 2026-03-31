'Raja Shivaji' teaser shows Deshmukh in Shivaji Maharaj legacy

'Raja Shivaji' stars Dutt Bachchan Balan

Raja Shivaji isn't holding back on star power: Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan join Deshmukh in the ensemble cast.

Leading the project with music by Ajay-Atul and visuals from ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan, the movie promises action and inspiration.

It hits theaters worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu, so no matter where you are or what language you speak at home, you can catch it on the big screen.