Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' maintains pace, crosses ₹60cr mark

The historical drama Raja Shivaji , starring Riteish Deshmukh , has crossed the ₹60cr mark at the box office on its ninth day of release. Despite a slight dip in initial collections, the film has remained stable overall. The Marathi version of the movie is performing much better than its Hindi counterpart.

Box office performance 'Raja Shivaji' dominates the box office on Day 9 On Saturday, Raja Shivaji raked in ₹5.6cr net in India, taking the domestic total to ₹61.45cr. The film had a strong opening with ₹11.35cr on its first day and witnessed a significant jump over the weekend, collecting ₹10.55cr on Saturday and ₹12cr on Sunday. The film was released alongside Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi's Ek Din, and the Hollywood drama The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Film details More about the film and its ensemble cast Raja Shivaji also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. One of the highlights for many viewers has been Salman Khan's special appearance. The film marks Deshmukh and Genelia's son Rahyl's acting debut. It has been produced by Genelia and Jyoti Deshpande.

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