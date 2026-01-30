A new poster was released too

Rajamouli confirms Mahesh Babu's 'Varanasi' release date

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:41 pm Jan 30, 202605:41 pm

What's the story

The much-awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, will be released on April 7, 2027. The announcement was made with a stunning new poster featuring an apocalyptic world with an asteroid on a collision course on Friday. The film's title design also hints at a time-travel theme, suggesting that the protagonist will journey through different eras, something fans have long suspected.