Rajamouli confirms Mahesh Babu's 'Varanasi' release date
What's the story
The much-awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, will be released on April 7, 2027. The announcement was made with a stunning new poster featuring an apocalyptic world with an asteroid on a collision course on Friday. The film's title design also hints at a time-travel theme, suggesting that the protagonist will journey through different eras, something fans have long suspected.
Character details
Cast and characters of 'Varanasi'
In Varanasi, Babu will be seen as Rudhra, a time-traveling adventurer. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini, a badass character, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist Kumbha. Before the concept video was released, first-look posters of Chopra Jonas and Sukumaran were unveiled. The film is reportedly inspired by classic adventure franchises and will feature high-octane action sequences set across various continents, including Antarctica and Africa.
Team reunion
'Varanasi' to feature Rajamouli's signature grand storytelling
Varanasi marks the reunion of Rajamouli with his RRR composer MM Keeravani. The film's first-look footage was released in November last year, giving audiences a glimpse into its epic scale and ambitious narrative. It is currently under production and is one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema.