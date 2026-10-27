Rajamouli previews 'Varanasi' about a father son bond and romance
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli just shared a peek into his new film Varanasi at the Sao Paulo International Film Festival.
The story centers on a father-son bond and a romantic relationship, with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran leading the cast.
'Varanasi' is Rajamouli's Hollywood debut
Rajamouli says Varanasi will take viewers from Antarctica to Africa, blending different worlds and time zones with mythological elements for extra emotional depth.
This project also marks his big Hollywood debut and is produced by his father, Vijayendra Prasad (definitely one to watch out for!)