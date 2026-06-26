'Varanasi' shoot almost complete, reveals Rajamouli at Annecy fest

IMAX enthusiasm

Excitement for IMAX's return to Hyderabad

Rajamouli was also excited about the return of IMAX cinema to Hyderabad, where Varanasi will be released. He said, "It was high time we had IMAX theaters in Hyderabad because for me Hyderabad and the states of Telugu-speaking people Andhra and Telangana are the biggest film buffs in the entire world." He added that audiences "whatever films are made across the globe, they love it with their heart; and they deserve to have their own IMAX."