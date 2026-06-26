'Varanasi' shoot almost complete, reveals Rajamouli at Annecy fest
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli has confirmed that a significant portion of his upcoming film Varanasi has already been shot. The movie, set to release in April 2027, will feature epic action sequences. Speaking to Variety at the Annecy Animation Festival work-in-progress panel for Baahubali: The Eternal War, he said, "We have completed a major portion of the shoot, all the important big spectacle action sequences are done."
Filming strategy
Shooting for 'Varanasi' in IMAX
When asked if shooting on the IMAX format affected his creative approach, Rajamouli said it didn't. He explained, "From the beginning, we knew the sequences that were conceived would be best justified in [the] Imax format - we didn't change anything just for the format." However, he admitted that they had to make some minor adjustments initially as their eyes were trained to shoot in CinemaScope format.
Animation venture
On 'Baahubali's animated sequel
Rajamouli also expressed his faith in the animated sequel to Baahubali, titled The Eternal War. He said that the story of Baahubali is already written, which makes expanding it easier. "We have a whole world of 'Baahubali' that's already been written, so we don't need to dwell when we step into the world of 'Baahubali,' there's a lot of work that's already done."
Animation perspective
Animation allows more creative freedom, says Rajamouli
Rajamouli believes that animation allows for a greater range of expression. He said, "Getting all that taste in live action is very difficult; with animation it's much more feasible." "I think it is the emotion that drives the bigness of the film. I never see them as two separate things. For me, the emotion is the seed; the spectacle is the tree hidden inside."
IMAX enthusiasm
Excitement for IMAX's return to Hyderabad
Rajamouli was also excited about the return of IMAX cinema to Hyderabad, where Varanasi will be released. He said, "It was high time we had IMAX theaters in Hyderabad because for me Hyderabad and the states of Telugu-speaking people Andhra and Telangana are the biggest film buffs in the entire world." He added that audiences "whatever films are made across the globe, they love it with their heart; and they deserve to have their own IMAX."