Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' action scenes mostly done with 80 days left Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

SS Rajamouli's next big film, Varanasi, is almost wrapped up. Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, this action-adventure jumps across different time periods.

Rajamouli shared at a recent event in France that most of the action scenes are done, and just 80 days of shooting remain.