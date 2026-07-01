Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' action scenes mostly done with 80 days left
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli's next big film, Varanasi, is almost wrapped up. Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, this action-adventure jumps across different time periods.
Rajamouli shared at a recent event in France that most of the action scenes are done, and just 80 days of shooting remain.
Babu to lead 'Varanasi' war shoot
The last stretch kicks off July 7 in Hyderabad with a huge war scene led by Mahesh Babu and around 3,500 junior artists, easily one of Rajamouli's most ambitious shoots yet.
Varanasi is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 7, 2027.