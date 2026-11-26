Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' likely delayed from April 7, 2027 for VFX
SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, probably won't make its original April 7, 2027 release.
Even though filming is done, the team needs more time for post-production and VFX to get everything just right.
Producers eye August for 'Varanasi'
Producers are now eyeing new dates: July 29, August 5, or August 12, 2027, with August looking good to avoid box office clashes.
The film is a big deal: it's Rajamouli's first direct Ramayana episode with Babu playing both Rudhra and Lord Ram, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main villain Kumbha.
The film will take viewers across different parts of the world, including Antarctica, Africa and the titular Indian city.
The official new date should be out soon.