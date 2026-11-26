Producers are now eyeing new dates: July 29, August 5, or August 12, 2027, with August looking good to avoid box office clashes.

The film is a big deal: it's Rajamouli's first direct Ramayana episode with Babu playing both Rudhra and Lord Ram, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main villain Kumbha.

The film will take viewers across different parts of the world, including Antarctica, Africa and the titular Indian city.

The official new date should be out soon.