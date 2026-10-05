Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' stunts differ from 'RRR' and 'Baahubali,' Karthikeya says
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli is back with Varanasi, and this time the action is getting a major upgrade.
Producer SS Karthikeya shared that the film's stunts will be totally different from the huge set pieces of RRR and Baahubali, aiming to keep audiences genuinely on edge.
Leads: Babu Sukumaran Chopra Jonas
With Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas leading the cast, there's even more buzz, especially since the Oscars are adding a category for stunt design.
If all goes well, Varanasi's creative action scenes could land it some serious recognition.