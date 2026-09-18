Rajat Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar's 'Samuk': Report
What's the story
Actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor has joined the cast of the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Samuk, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film, directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, is currently being shot in the UK. Kapoor will reportedly play a pivotal role in this large-scale theatrical spectacle combining science fiction, action, and survival elements. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.
Career highlights
Kapoor is known for his nuanced performances in films
Kapoor is known for his nuanced performances in films like Monsoon Wedding (2001), Bheja Fry (2007), Kapoor & Sons (2016), Mulk (2018), Drishyam (2015), Drishyam 2 (2022), and Gehraiyaan (2022).
His recent projects include Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (2025) and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga (2026).
Production details
Film marks Kumar-Shah reunion after 13 years
Samuk marks the reunion of Kumar and producer Shah after a gap of 13 years. The project has been in development for over two years and is being mounted on a large scale for theatrical audiences.
The film's ensemble cast brings together performers with very different screen energies around Kumar, adding to the anticipation surrounding this unique project.
Earlier, Viineet Kumar Siingh and Rukmini Maitr were reported to be part of the cast.