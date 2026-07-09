Rajesh Sharma 'not yet out of danger' after insect bite
What's the story
Renowned actor Rajesh Sharma is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata after suffering a suspected insect bite while shooting for an upcoming film, Fauzi, starring Prabhas at Ramoji Film City. The latest health update shared by his family reveals that he continues to remain under close medical observation.
Health update
'The infection has spread from his toes up...'
His family's medical update reveals that Sharma continues to experience breathing difficulties as doctors closely monitor the infection. The family statement revealed, "The infection has spread from his toes up to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area." The family also shared that he remains under constant observation and is "not yet out of danger." Another health update will be issued after doctors assess his progress.
Incident details
How did Sharma end up in the hospital?
Actor Sudipa Chatterjee had earlier provided a statement which revealed that Sharma felt something bite him while interacting with local technicians in an area covered with dense vegetation. Since the injury didn't appear serious initially, he continued shooting and completed his work. However, a few hours later, his condition reportedly worsened. "Approximately six hours later, he began experiencing severe pain in his right leg and felt unwell."
Travel complications
He developed a high fever during the flight
Despite his worsening condition, Sharma boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever and started feeling increasingly uncomfortable. Upon reaching Kolkata, he sought immediate medical attention and was admitted to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. He is currently being treated at Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria.