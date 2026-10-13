Rajinikanth fans perform temple prayers ahead of 'Jailer 2' release

Jailer 2 is already smashing it with advance ticket sales, pulling in ₹16.56 crore in just three days. Tamil Nadu leads the excitement, but Kerala and Karnataka aren't far behind.

The film features a star-studded cast including S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and special appearances by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, so expectations are sky-high for this sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.