Rajinikanth fans perform temple prayers ahead of 'Jailer 2' release
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's fans are showing serious love ahead of Jailer 2's release on October 15.
They even held special temple prayers, arranging colorful flower petals in front of the film's posters and lighting lamps to wish for the film's success.
'Jailer 2' ₹16.56cr advance sales
Jailer 2 is already smashing it with advance ticket sales, pulling in ₹16.56 crore in just three days. Tamil Nadu leads the excitement, but Kerala and Karnataka aren't far behind.
The film features a star-studded cast including S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and special appearances by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, so expectations are sky-high for this sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.