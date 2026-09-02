'Jailer 2' quashes delay rumors, releases new poster
What's the story
Sun Pictures has confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel to Jailer, titled Jailer 2, will release in theaters on October 15. The announcement quashes postponement rumors and keeps the sequel on course for its festive season debut. The production house also unveiled a new poster featuring superstar Rajinikanth holding a gun with the release date and tagline "Alappara Kelapparom."
Production updates
Rumors of delay due to reshoots were doing the rounds
Rumors of a delay started due to the reshoots.
Reports suggested that some portions of the film would be reshot after Rajinikanth expressed dissatisfaction with them.
However, Sun Pictures has confirmed that post-production work is progressing as planned.
Anirudh Ravichander is also continuing work on the film's background score.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
October 15th Alappara Kelappurom!🔥 #Jailer2@rajinikanth@Nelsondilpkumar@anirudhofficial@vijaykartikdop@Nirmalcuts@ChethanDsouza@AlwaysJani@KiranDrk#PallaviSingh@valentino_suren#SantoshRaju@kabilanchelliah@kuchirayar73@RIAZtheboss#Jailer2FromOct15pic.twitter.com/vhrR4Z2nSD— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 2, 2026
Star-studded lineup
Everything we know about 'Jailer 2'
The sequel will see Rajinikanth reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, and Vidya Balan.
The film will also feature a cameo from Hrithik Roshan, who has already wrapped his shoot.