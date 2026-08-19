How much did 'Jailer 2' earn from its OTT deal?

The sequel will see Rajinikanth reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The film is expected to feature Bollywood actors Mithun Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, and Vidya Balan, along with cameo appearances by several actors from the South Indian film industries.

It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mirnaa, Santhanam, Meghana Raj Sarja, Jatin Sarna, and Bagavathi Perumal.