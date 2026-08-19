How much did 'Jailer 2' earn from its OTT deal?
What's the story
The upcoming film, Jailer 2, starring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has reportedly bagged a record-breaking OTT deal. The sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer is set for a theatrical release in October this year. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has secured an unprecedented non-theatrical deal worth ₹160 crore from a streaming partner. A source said, "It's the biggest non-theatrical deal of the year...as well as the biggest of all time for a Tamil film, surpassing Leo."
Cast details
Cast of 'Jailer 2'
The sequel will see Rajinikanth reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
The film is expected to feature Bollywood actors Mithun Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, and Vidya Balan, along with cameo appearances by several actors from the South Indian film industries.
It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mirnaa, Santhanam, Meghana Raj Sarja, Jatin Sarna, and Bagavathi Perumal.
Release date
Release date and music launch
Jailer 2 is set to hit theaters on October 15, 2026, coinciding with the Dussehra festival.
The makers have also announced that the film's first single will be released on Friday, August 21.
A short promotional clip has already given fans a glimpse into the sequel's storyline, which hints that the events of the first film were connected to a much larger network.
Production details
Technical team and upcoming films
The technical team of Jailer 2 includes cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan, editor R Nirmal, art director Drk Kiran, and action choreographer Chethan D'Souza.
After Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will be seen in Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan.
He will also be reuniting with Haasan for an untitled project directed by Dilipkumar.