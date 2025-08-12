Next Article
Rajinikanth to Lokesh Kanagaraj: 'Coolie' cast & crew's paychecks
Coolie, dropping August 15, is already turning heads—not just for its star power but for how much everyone's getting paid.
Rajinikanth reportedly scored a massive ₹200 crore (up from ₹150 crore thanks to strong pre-sales), while Aamir Khan, who steps in as gangster Dahaa, took home ₹20 crore.
Director, supporting actors, music composer's earnings
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj earned ₹50 crore for bringing Coolie to life.
Among the supporting cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni got ₹10 crore; Sathyaraj and Upendra received ₹5 crore each; Shruti Haasan was paid ₹4 crore.
Even music composer Anirudh Ravichander pocketed a cool ₹15 crore.
With advance bookings breaking records, Coolie is shaping up to be one of 2024's biggest releases.