Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' music launch tomorrow—who's attending
Rajinikanth's new movie Coolie is kicking off its music launch on August 2 at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.
The event isn't just about the songs—it's also a tribute to Rajinikanth's 50 years in films, so expect a packed house with fans and film industry legends.
The movie itself drops on August 14.
'Coolie' and its team
Coolie brings together big names like Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna, with Anirudh Ravichander behind the catchy soundtrack—songs like Chikitu and Monica are already trending.
With Lokesh Kanagaraj directing and Rajinikanth leading the charge, this one promises high-energy action, drama, and music all rolled into one.