Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' music launch tomorrow—who's attending Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

Rajinikanth's new movie Coolie is kicking off its music launch on August 2 at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

The event isn't just about the songs—it's also a tribute to Rajinikanth's 50 years in films, so expect a packed house with fans and film industry legends.

The movie itself drops on August 14.