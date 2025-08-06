Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': Trailer, audio launch date set
Rajinikanth's action-packed film Coolie is dropping in theaters on August 14, but fans can catch the hype early with the trailer and audio launch event, Coolie Unleashed, airing on Sun TV this August 10.
Expect some classic Rajini energy during his speech—always a highlight for fans.
Cast and crew, release details
Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Aamir Khan in key roles and will hit international screens a day earlier on August 13.
The movie runs just under three hours and is rated for adults.
After the TV broadcast, you can stream the full audio launch event on SunNXT with an OTTplay Premium subscription.
Bonus: Coolie is set to clash with War 2 at the box office—so it's shaping up to be a big week for movie lovers!