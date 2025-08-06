Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': Trailer, audio launch date set

Cast and crew, release details

Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Aamir Khan in key roles and will hit international screens a day earlier on August 13.

The movie runs just under three hours and is rated for adults.

After the TV broadcast, you can stream the full audio launch event on SunNXT with an OTTplay Premium subscription.

Bonus: Coolie is set to clash with War 2 at the box office—so it's shaping up to be a big week for movie lovers!