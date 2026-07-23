Rajkummar Rao participated in 'Modi Hai To...' song under 'pressure'?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently hinted that he may have been under pressure to participate in the song Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai. The 41-year-old actor expressed his support for ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak and demanded education reforms on Wednesday. However, when a fan expressed disappointment at his participation in "a propaganda song," Rao hinted at being under pressure in the now-deleted comment.
Social media
'You can never know the pressure'
On Instagram, Rao shared a balanced post on the protests.
User @om.ar510 commented, "I had huge respect...you lost it with one propaganda song!!! I never miss any of your movies, never thought you would sold off so easily, you were supposed to lead new generation of artists...instead!!!"
Rao replied, "I can never sell my soul, brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies...are."
"You can never know the pressure."
Song details
About 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai'
Released last year, the song hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai, features vocals by Meet Bros, Adarsh Shukla, and Divya Bhatt. The two-minute and 55-second track is composed by Meet Bros with lyrics by Nadaan.
Apart from Rao, the song also features Varun Dhawan, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi.
Solidarity and future
Rao joins other celebrities in supporting protests
Rao has joined other Bollywood actors like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Vijay Varma in expressing solidarity with the protesters.
On the work front, he will be seen next as the lead in former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's biopic.