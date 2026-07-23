Rajkummar Rao participated in 'Modi Hai To...' song under 'pressure'? 

On Instagram, Rao shared a balanced post on the protests.

User @om.ar510 commented, "I had huge respect...you lost it with one propaganda song!!! I never miss any of your movies, never thought you would sold off so easily, you were supposed to lead new generation of artists...instead!!!"

Rao replied, "I can never sell my soul, brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies...are."

"You can never know the pressure."