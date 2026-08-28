Raju in talks to buy 'Ramayana' Telugu rights amid $105cr
Big news for movie buffs: producer and distributor Dil Raju is in talks to snag the theatrical rights for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.
This two-part film has already made waves with a possible $105 crore deal just for Telugu distribution.
Tiwari's 'Ramayana' ₹4000cr, Sony $40 million
Ramayana is being made on a massive budget of over ₹4,000 crore and has already locked some huge pre-release deals: Sony secured a $40 million deal for the film's marketing and international distribution, Dharma Productions picked up domestic rights for between ₹250 crore and ₹350 crore, and music rights went for ₹75 crore.
Mark your calendar: it hits Indian theaters on November 8 (global release is November 6).
The buzz isn't just about the cast or scale: Dil Raju even hinted at working with Yash in the future, though that might take some time.