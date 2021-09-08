Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's 'RC 15 SVC 50' hits floors today

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film RC 15 SVC 50 (tentative title) hit the floors today. To be directed by S. Shankar, the film marks his first collaboration with the Telugu superstar. The title probably indicates Charan's 15th film and producer Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations' (SVC) 50th venture. Interestingly, Charan's father, Chiranjeevi, was the lead in Shankar's debut film The Gentleman's Hindi remake.

Ranveer Singh, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli attended the film's launch event

A launch event was held in Hyderabad, which was attended by Ranveer Singh, Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli. Notably, Singh is the star of Shankar's next directorial, the Hindi version of Anniyan, which also has Advani as the female lead. Of the three films she signed with the Enthiran director, these are two of those. Details about the third project isn't known yet.

A poster was also launched at the event

At the event, a poster was also shared, which showed the important members of cast and crew, dressed in black suit and white shirt, complete with black sunglasses. In the poster, we can see Advani and Charan carrying some files, meaning they might be playing government agents or officials. Shankar, meanwhile, looks as if he is in a hurry to reach a place.

Excitement level beyond 💯

for my First Pan India film.

My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shankarshanmugh garu, my wonderful costar @AlwaysRamCharan produced by #DilRaju garu.

With your blessings, love and good wishes our film has begun🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/y3AJ7fakqv — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 8, 2021

Shankar has also written the script, plot kept under wraps

Shankar has also written the script, while S Thirunavukkarasu has been given the responsibility to handle the camera. S Thaman will give the music to the film, which has actors such as Jayaram, Sunil, Anjali and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. Not much is known about the plot, but given the director's knack of challenging the system, this film might revolve around the same.

'RC 15 SVC 50' is Advani's first pan-India film

RC 15 SVC 50 is Advani's first pan-India film. Naturally, her "excitement level beyond 100." "My heart is filled with gratitude," she wrote on Twitter. Separately, the Hindi remake of Anniyan will be backed by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. The film hasn't received a title yet, but is slated to start production around mid next year. God Bless Entertainment is the co-producer.