Ram Charan's 'Peddi' postponed again?
What's the story
The release of Ram Charan's upcoming film, Peddi, is mired in uncertainty yet again. Despite the makers recently confirming the April 30 premiere date, fresh rumors about a possible delay have emerged. This has left fans anxious as they have been eagerly anticipating the film for months. The speculation also threatens to dampen the buzz surrounding Peddi, especially after its promotional content received a positive response.
Production status
Makers reportedly still have unfinished portions
A recent report by 123Telugu suggests that a special song shoot and some scenes featuring Charan are yet to be completed. This has fueled speculation of a possible delay. The director, Buchi Babu Sana, and the production team have not addressed the rumors yet. To recall, the movie was originally scheduled to premiere on March 27, 2026.
Cast
Meet the ensemble cast of 'Peddi'
Peddi is expected to revolve around a village-based cricket tournament. The film's ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani. This marks Kapoor's second Telugu film after her debut with Jr. NTR in Devara. The music is by AR Rahman.