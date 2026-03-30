'Peddi' is led by Ram Charan

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' postponed again?

By Isha Sharma 10:20 am Mar 30, 202610:20 am

What's the story

The release of Ram Charan's upcoming film, Peddi, is mired in uncertainty yet again. Despite the makers recently confirming the April 30 premiere date, fresh rumors about a possible delay have emerged. This has left fans anxious as they have been eagerly anticipating the film for months. The speculation also threatens to dampen the buzz surrounding Peddi, especially after its promotional content received a positive response.