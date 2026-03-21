RGV pens new review, calls 'Dhurandhar 2' 'reset button'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again praised Aditya Dhar 's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it a "reset button for Indian cinema." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said the film should be a benchmark for all future projects. He warned that filmmakers who don't adapt to this new standard will be left behind and "perish in its fire."

Twitter Post 'It will be foolish on all filmmakers...' The #Dhurandhar2 is not a film .. it is a RESET BUTTON for INDIAN CINEMA ..it will be foolish on all film makers part not to forget all films which were made before March 19 th 2026 and starting from March 19 th 2026 onwards everybody should bench mark all their to be made films… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 21, 2026

Previous praise Varma had earlier urged Spielberg, Nolan to watch 'Dhurandhar 2' Earlier, Varma had shared another glowing review of Dhurandhar 2, calling it the "birth of a new cinematic order." He even urged renowned filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan to watch the film. He also claimed that Dhurandhar 2 would make Hindi classics like Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam "look like TV serials."

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Industry critique Varma's attack on traditional Indian cinema Varma previously also took a dig at the traditional Indian cinema that relies on over-the-top scenes and larger-than-life heroes. He said Dhurandhar 2 is a "horror" for filmmakers who expect audiences to "leave their brains at home." He wrote on X on Friday, "The filmmakers who still swear by wires and cranes to fake uplift the heroes will now wake up shivering in cold sweat."

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Action critique Varma trolled Indian films' action sequences Varma also mocked the unrealistic action sequences that have become a staple in Indian films. He said Dhurandhar 2 will "terrify" those who present physics as a joke. He added, "[Ranveer Singh] killed all those heroes who never bleed, and never feel pain, and then over the dead bodies of those kind of outdated heroes, he gave birth to a true, real hero." The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, and Danish Pandor.