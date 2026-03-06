Ram-Janhvi's 'Peddi' gets new release date: When, where to watch
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports action drama Peddi is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 30, 2026.
Alongside them, the cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani.
The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana with music by A.R. Rahman.
Why was it pushed to April?
Peddi was first planned for March 27, Charan's birthday, but was pushed to April due to scheduling and release-date considerations.
This also helped the film dodge box office clashes with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh dropping around the same time.
The makers unveiled a new poster on March 6, 2026 (and had earlier revealed a first look in November 2025), captioned: "The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT."
OTT details of the film
Once its theatrical run wraps up, Peddi will stream on Netflix, so if you miss it in cinemas, you can catch it online later.
Know more about the film
Principal photography began in 2024 and took place across multiple locations, including Hyderabad and Delhi, continuing into 2025.
Those varied locations should give Peddi some serious visual flair.