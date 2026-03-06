Ram-Janhvi's 'Peddi' gets new release date: When, where to watch

Why was it pushed to April?

Peddi was first planned for March 27, Charan's birthday, but was pushed to April due to scheduling and release-date considerations.

This also helped the film dodge box office clashes with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh dropping around the same time.

The makers unveiled a new poster on March 6, 2026 (and had earlier revealed a first look in November 2025), captioned: "The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT."