'Lock Upp': Ram Kapoor helped ailing father plan his death

Kapoor revealed that his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at 63. After undergoing 18 sessions of chemotherapy, his father's cancer was almost cured, and he lived until the age of 73.

The actor shared how he helped his father plan for a peaceful death when the cancer relapsed.

Kapoor said that when his father's cancer relapsed, he had decided that he didn't want to fight it anymore and instead wanted to die peacefully.