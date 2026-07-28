'Lock Upp': Ram Kapoor helped ailing father plan his death
What's the story
The popular reality show Lock Upp is buzzing with dramatic moments, daring tasks, and haunting secret reveals. In a recent episode, actor Ram Kapoor made a shocking revelation about his father's death that left everyone in tears. The confession came after fellow inmate Harshad Chopda put him at risk by choosing to reveal his secret.
Emotional revelation
Kapoor opened up about his father's cancer battle
Kapoor revealed that his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at 63. After undergoing 18 sessions of chemotherapy, his father's cancer was almost cured, and he lived until the age of 73.
The actor shared how he helped his father plan for a peaceful death when the cancer relapsed.
Kapoor said that when his father's cancer relapsed, he had decided that he didn't want to fight it anymore and instead wanted to die peacefully.
Father-son bond
'Can you help me die?'
Kapoor's father was scared of dying alone and didn't want anyone else to know about his decision.
"For some reason, he felt that he needed me. He asked, 'Can you help me die?' Obviously, my reaction was the same as anyone else's," Kapoor revealed.
Despite their strained relationship, Kapoor promised to help his father die peacefully in the ICU without anyone knowing about it.
Final wishes
'My mother and sister still don't talk to me'
Kapoor's father made him promise not to tell anyone about his decision and asked him not to leave him alone in the ICU.
"He said, 'I don't want anyone to cry at my funeral. If I die, I want you to cremate me the very same day.' Somehow, I held his hand, and every day I helped him go."
"My mother and sister still don't talk to me; it's been more than 5 years," Kapoor revealed.
Contestants' reaction
The entire house was emotional after the revelation
Kapoor's revelation left the entire Lock Upp house emotional. Fellow contestant Chopda also shared his experience of losing his mother to cancer.
The contestants then gathered around Kapoor and hugged him after the emotional moment.
The show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8:00pm.