CBFC clears 'Ramayana' with 'U' certificate, 0 visual cuts
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the much anticipated mythological drama Ramayana for its theatrical release on November 5. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has been given a "U" certificate. The official synopsis describes the film as an epic tale of good versus evil where Lord Vishnu descends as noble prince Rama to fight against the invincible Rakshasa emperor Ravana.
Film details
Film's runtime, international screenings
The film received no visual cuts and has a runtime of 195 minutes (three hours and 15 minutes). It was screened for an international audience before its domestic release, but the overseas version is significantly shorter in length.
Ramayana will be released in India in IMAX 3D format, reportedly forcing Godzilla Minus Zero's release to be pushed to November 20.
Prepaid shows
'Ramayana' is expected to have around 300 prepaid shows
According to Free Press Journal, Ramayana is expected to have around 300 prepaid shows starting November 4.
The source added, "In recent years, paid previews for tentpole films have been adding substantially to the box office kitty."
"The craze for these talked-about films reaches a tizzy, and people are keen to watch them before the others. It's a kind of status symbol. In the case of Ramayana, it may break records."
Cast and languages
Meet the star cast and production team
Apart from Kapoor and Yash, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.
The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
It will be released in India in 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX 3D formats across Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and English languages.