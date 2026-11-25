In the Best Motion Picture-Drama category, Ramayana is one of 88 films vying for recognition.

It will be up against major international releases like Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Kane Parsons's Backrooms, Florian Zeller's Bunker, Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three.

Meanwhile, in the Best Motion Picture-Non-English Language category, Tiwari's directorial will go up against 42 titles, including Theja Rio's Angh, Lukas Dhont's Coward, Sandra Wollner's Everytime, and Na Hong-jin's Hope.