Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' officially enters Golden Globes race
What's the story
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has officially entered the race for the 84th Golden Globe Awards. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has been listed under Sony Pictures Releasing in two major categories: Best Motion Picture-Drama and Best Motion Picture-Non-English Language, according to Variety. This marks a significant milestone in its international awards journey.
Competition
See the competition in the Drama and Non-English categories
In the Best Motion Picture-Drama category, Ramayana is one of 88 films vying for recognition.
It will be up against major international releases like Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Kane Parsons's Backrooms, Florian Zeller's Bunker, Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three.
Meanwhile, in the Best Motion Picture-Non-English Language category, Tiwari's directorial will go up against 42 titles, including Theja Rio's Angh, Lukas Dhont's Coward, Sandra Wollner's Everytime, and Na Hong-jin's Hope.
Music omission
'Ramayana' ignored in Best Original Score, Best Original Song categories
Despite the buzz around Ramayana's music, the film has not been included in the 100 tracks submitted for Best Original Score-Motion Picture or the 51 songs listed for Best Original Song-Motion Picture.
This is surprising considering the movie's music collaboration between A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, which has been a major talking point around the production.
Box office success
'Ramayana' continues to dominate the box office globally
Apart from its Golden Globe submissions, Ramayana has also been making waves at the North American box office.
The film has reportedly become the highest-grossing Indian movie in North America.
In India, it has collected ₹1,162.15 crore gross since its release on November 5, and around the world it earned ₹1,737.15 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Meanwhile, Ramayana features Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.