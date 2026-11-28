'Ramayana' crosses ₹1,000cr at Indian box office within 23 days
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend just made history, crossing ₹1,000 crore at the Indian box office in only 23 days.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, the film added ₹8.45 crore on Friday alone to hit this record-breaking total.
'Ramayana' grosses ₹1,790.10cr worldwide 1-third overseas
Worldwide, Ramayana has pulled in a massive ₹1,790.10 crore, with about one-third coming from overseas fans.
The movie was screened 6,584 times across five languages: Hindi led the way with 4,976 screenings, and strong support also came from Kannada and Tamil audiences.
This run officially cements Ramayana as a new landmark for Indian cinema.