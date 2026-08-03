'Ramayana' debate focuses on Pallavi blouse and Dutta outfit
The new Ramayana film is getting a lot of attention for Sita's (Sai Pallavi) costume, especially her modern blouse: some fans feel it doesn't match the traditional vibe.
Kaikeyi's (Lara Dutta) outfit has sparked memes too, with people comparing it to TV characters.
Designers Rimple and Harpreet Narulah say they expected mixed reactions but are sticking to their creative vision.
Narulahs call 'Ramayana' costumes interpretive
Rimple explained that Sita's look is their personal take, not meant to be historically accurate since no one really knows what people wore in the Treta Yuga. She said their inspiration came from calendar art, temple imagery, and Raja Ravi Varma paintings.
For Kaikeyi, Harpreet shared that her colors, green for motherhood and maroon for emotional conflict, were chosen on purpose.
He encouraged viewers to watch the film before judging.