'Ramayana' debate focuses on Pallavi blouse and Dutta outfit

Rimple explained that Sita's look is their personal take, not meant to be historically accurate since no one really knows what people wore in the Treta Yuga. She said their inspiration came from calendar art, temple imagery, and Raja Ravi Varma paintings.

For Kaikeyi, Harpreet shared that her colors, green for motherhood and maroon for emotional conflict, were chosen on purpose.

He encouraged viewers to watch the film before judging.