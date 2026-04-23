'Ramayana' English version to release in November?
What's the story
The English version of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is reportedly set to be released globally on November 8, 2026. This comes after Yash confirmed its India release date to be October last week. The English version announcement was hinted at by John Fithian, Founding Partner at The Fithian Group LLC, in a LinkedIn comment. His firm is working with producers Namit Malhotra and Yash to introduce Ramayana to global distributors.
Global distribution
Fithian revealed details under CinemaCon post
Fithian's firm recently presented Ramayana to international distributors at CinemaCon 2026 in Los Angeles. In a LinkedIn post, he revealed that top theatrical exhibition companies from various regions attended private meetings at CinemaCon. When asked about the film's release date and its availability for independent cinemas in Australia, Fithian responded, "TBD. Meetings on international distribution and marketing to be held this week. But it will likely be widely available in Australia. Likely release of the English version on November 8."
Film details
Confirmed release date of 'Ramayana'
Earlier, Yash had confirmed that Part 1 of Tiwari's Ramayana duology will be released in October 2026. At CinemaCon 2026, he revealed more about the film's immersive experience for the audience. The star-studded cast of Ramayana: Part 1 includes Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The second part is scheduled for a Diwali release in 2027.