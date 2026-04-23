'Ramayana' English version to release in November?

Global distribution

Fithian revealed details under CinemaCon post

Fithian's firm recently presented Ramayana to international distributors at CinemaCon 2026 in Los Angeles. In a LinkedIn post, he revealed that top theatrical exhibition companies from various regions attended private meetings at CinemaCon. When asked about the film's release date and its availability for independent cinemas in Australia, Fithian responded, "TBD. Meetings on international distribution and marketing to be held this week. But it will likely be widely available in Australia. Likely release of the English version on November 8."