'Ramayana' release date out: Yash confirms October last week premiere
What's the story
Yash, who plays Ravana in Ramayana: Part 1, has confirmed that it will be released globally in the last week of October. The announcement was made during a recent interview at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "Ramayana, we are planning this year. This year, Diwali, which is in October last week," he said. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. While Diwali is on November 8 this year, reports suggest Ramayana might premiere on October 30.
Film details
'Ramayana' has a certain substance that stays with you'
Yash, who also co-produces the film, spoke about how Ramayana will be an immersive experience for the audience. He said, "Ramayana has a certain substance that stays with you for a long time." "The very reason this story has endured for so long and gone beyond boundaries...suggests there's something deeply universal about it." "And I feel that experiencing it on the big screen, with today's technology, could make it feel even more immersive and unique for audiences."
Release strategy
'Ramayana' Part 2 is set for next year
An end-of-October release window can be extremely profitable for Ramayana as it will help the film avoid a clash with Godzilla Minus Zero, which releases on November 6. Both large-scale productions will target IMAX screens. The Hindi film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The second part of the duology is scheduled for release in Diwali 2027.