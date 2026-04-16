'Ramayana' release date out: Yash confirms October last week premiere

Film details

'Ramayana' has a certain substance that stays with you'

Yash, who also co-produces the film, spoke about how Ramayana will be an immersive experience for the audience. He said, "Ramayana has a certain substance that stays with you for a long time." "The very reason this story has endured for so long and gone beyond boundaries...suggests there's something deeply universal about it." "And I feel that experiencing it on the big screen, with today's technology, could make it feel even more immersive and unique for audiences."