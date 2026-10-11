Confirmed! 'Ramayana' to release on November 5
What's the story
The makers of the highly anticipated film Ramayana have announced that the first part of the two-part saga will be released worldwide on November 5, 2026. The announcement was made with a new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as Ravana. Advance bookings for the film will open on Dussehra. The project is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Poster reveal
'Yeh Ram ke yug ka aarambh hai'
The makers shared the poster on social media with the caption, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai."
"Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra."
Multilingual release
Multiple language versions of 'Ramayana' to be released
Ramayana will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across India.
The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
The epic also stars Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Rakul Preet Singh.
US release
English version of 'Ramayana' to be released overseas
To make the film a global sensation, Ramayana will be released in the US in two versions: Hindi and English.
The English version is reportedly titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and is about 30 minutes shorter than its Hindi counterpart.
The second part of the movie will be released on Diwali 2027.