Ranbir's 'Ramayana' is IMDb's most-anticipated Indian movie 

Top films

Other films on the list

Ramayana Part 1, featuring Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana, topped the list. Yash also appeared at No. 3 with Toxic. The list includes five languages: 12 Hindi films, four Tamil films, two Malayalam films, one Telugu film. and one Kannada film. Interestingly, Kapoor's wife, Alia Bhatt, is in the second spot with Alpha. Anil Kapoor also has a strong presence on the list with Alpha at No. 2 and King (led by Shah Rukh Khan) at No. 4.