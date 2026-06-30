Ranbir's 'Ramayana' is IMDb's most-anticipated Indian movie
What's the story
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has topped IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies list for the second half of 2026. The ranking was based on page views from over 250 million monthly visitors to the platform between January 1 and June 28. It features Indian films with confirmed theatrical or streaming releases in the latter half of this year (July to December).
Top films
Other films on the list
Ramayana Part 1, featuring Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana, topped the list. Yash also appeared at No. 3 with Toxic. The list includes five languages: 12 Hindi films, four Tamil films, two Malayalam films, one Telugu film. and one Kannada film. Interestingly, Kapoor's wife, Alia Bhatt, is in the second spot with Alpha. Anil Kapoor also has a strong presence on the list with Alpha at No. 2 and King (led by Shah Rukh Khan) at No. 4.
Other actors
Films starring OG Bollywood stars
Ajay Devgn is featured in the comedy sequel Dhamaal 4 (#5) and the crime thriller Drishyam 3 (#6). Sunny Deol appears in Ramayana Part 1 and at No. 12 with Ikka. The list also includes Mirzapur: The Movie (#8), Vishwanath & Sons (#7), Haiwaan (#9), Eetha (#10), Awarapan 2 (#11), Arasan (#13), Khalifa (#14), and I'm Game (#15).
Film impact
More about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana Part 1 is a landmark film in Indian cinema, marking a feature film adaptation of the epic tale. The film's release on Diwali is highly anticipated by audiences and critics alike, given its star-studded cast. The movie is produced by Namit Malhotra and is reportedly set to get a grand premiere in Dubai. The event is tentatively scheduled for October 28. Sai Pallavi also stars.