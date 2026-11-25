Oscars Visual Effects top 20: 'Ramayana' makes the cut
What's the story
The race for the Visual Effects Oscar at the 99th Academy Awards has come down to just 20 films. The Academy's Visual Effects Branch recently notified contenders about their advancement, Variety reported. This includes Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and Anthony Russo and Joe Russo's Avengers: Doomsday. Disney-backed projects in the category include Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Whalefall, and Moana alongside Doomsday.
Universal Pictures
'Dune: Part Three' could create history
Universal Pictures has secured its place with two summer blockbusters, The Odyssey and Disclosure Day.
Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios also scored a double with Project Hail Mary and The Sheep Detectives.
Notably, Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three could make history if it wins the Oscar for visual effects.
Both Dune and Dune: Part Two previously won this category at the Oscars.
Global contenders
Sony Pictures has three major films in the running
Sony Pictures has three major films in contention: Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Jumanji: Open World.
Two films outside the Hollywood studio system have made it to the top 20.
Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero follows Godzilla Minus One, which won this category at the 96th Oscars.
Laika's stop-motion film Wildwood, directed by Travis Knight, could also bring the studio back into this category.
Directors' legacy
Nolan and Steven Spielberg's history with Oscars
Nolan has a strong history in the visual effects category with Inception, Interstellar, and Tenet all winning Oscars.
Steven Spielberg is no stranger to this category either, having previously won with Jurassic Park in 1994.
Notably, however, Oppenheimer was excluded from the top 20 contenders for the 96th Academy Awards.
Streaming giants
A24 and Netflix also in the race
A24's Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons, has reportedly made it to the top 20.
The film is based on Parsons's YouTube series that turned into a box office hit.
Netflix's entry is Peter Berg's war drama The Mosquito Bowl, following last year's shortlist placements of Frankenstein and The Electric State.
Paramount Pictures saw mixed results, with David Ayer's Heart of the Beast moving forward while Ebenezer and Street Fighter did not make it to the top 20.