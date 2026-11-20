'Ramayana' nears ₹1,600cr worldwide, now 5th highest-grossing Indian film
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is on the verge of a huge milestone, almost ₹1,600 crore worldwide in just 15 days.
The film has already sold about 3.49 crore tickets and pulled in ₹19.35 crore net in India on Friday alone, making it the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie ever.
'Ramayana' fastest Indian film ₹1,500cr globally
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Ramayana became the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,500 crore globally and is now one of only six Indian films to pass ₹1,000 crore in domestic collections.
It also smashed it overseas by earning over $25 million in North America and making a strong mark on IMAX screens, showing just how big its reach really is.