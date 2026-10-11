'Ramayana' poster shows Lord Rama saying goodbye to King Dashrath
Entertainment
The upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, just dropped a new poster showing Lord Rama's emotional farewell to King Dashrath.
The image really brings out their father-son bond as Rama heads into exile, with the caption: "A father bound by a promise. A son bound by duty. Neither knew this goodbye would be their last."
'Ramayana' river ritual poster and cast
Alongside this, another poster features Rama in a river ritual, highlighting his sacrifices.
Ranbir Kapoor leads as Lord Rama, joined by Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta (as Queen Kaikeyi), and Sheeba Chadha (as Manthara).
The movie is set to be an epic two-part retelling of the classic Indian myth.