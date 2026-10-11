'Ramayana' poster shows Lord Rama saying goodbye to King Dashrath

Alongside this, another poster features Rama in a river ritual, highlighting his sacrifices.

Ranbir Kapoor leads as Lord Rama, joined by Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta (as Queen Kaikeyi), and Sheeba Chadha (as Manthara).

The movie is set to be an epic two-part retelling of the classic Indian myth.