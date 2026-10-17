'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' posts US$317.9K advance sales
Entertainment
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is already making waves in the US with over $317.9K in advance ticket sales and approximately 16,012 tickets sold, nearly three weeks before its scheduled festive release over the Diwali weekend.
The buzz is real, and pre-sales could even cross the $1 million mark before opening day.
Promos propel 'Ramayana' North American bid
The film's hype comes from epic trailers (think Ravana vs. Indra battles) and smart promos like $7 off on Fandango plus IMAX and 3-D options.
Ramayana is hoping to break the North American advance sales record set by Dhurandhar: The Revenge ($4 million).
Meanwhile, Indian advance bookings open October 20, right during Dussehra, with a star-packed cast also featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.