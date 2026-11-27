The film earned ₹1,185 crore in India and ₹592 crore overseas, with big numbers from places like the US the UK Thailand, and Indonesia.

Even after Indian screenings dropped from more than 25,000 to about 15,700, Ramayana kept its momentum, raking in ₹675 crore just in its first week!

Next up: releases planned for China, Japan, South Korea, and Russia early next year. The team is clearly aiming for that huge ₹2,000 crore milestone.