'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' tops 27 countries ₹1,777 cr
Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend has become the highest-grossing Indian movie ever in 27 countries, pulling in a massive ₹1,777 crore worldwide by November 27.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film's success stands out even with fewer screens at home and abroad, showing just how much global audiences are loving it.
'Ramayana' eyes ₹2,000 cr target
The film earned ₹1,185 crore in India and ₹592 crore overseas, with big numbers from places like the US the UK Thailand, and Indonesia.
Even after Indian screenings dropped from more than 25,000 to about 15,700, Ramayana kept its momentum, raking in ₹675 crore just in its first week!
Next up: releases planned for China, Japan, South Korea, and Russia early next year. The team is clearly aiming for that huge ₹2,000 crore milestone.