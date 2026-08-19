Producer says 'Ramayana's SCREENX release matches film's 'scope and vision'
What's the story
Prime Focus Studios founder and DNEG Global CEO Namit Malhotra has announced a global collaboration with CJ 4DPLEX to bring his two-part cinematic retelling of the Ramayana into innovative formats. The partnership will see Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, being released in over 1,200 SCREENX and 4DX auditoriums worldwide on Diwali 2026.
Global vision
'Our collaboration with CJ 4DPLEX enables us...'
Malhotra stressed that Ramayana was conceived as a global theatrical experience from the start.
He told Bollywood Hungama, "From the outset, Ramayana was designed as a global cinematic experience."
"Our collaboration with CJ 4DPLEX enables us to bring this iconic film in innovative formats that match its scope and vision."
"SCREENX and 4DX invite audiences to engage with the story in a powerful new way."
Milestone achievement
First Indian film to be released in SCREENX format
The partnership marks a major milestone for Indian cinema as Ramayana Part 1 will be the first Indian film to be released in SCREENX.
The format enhances selected scenes by extending them onto the side walls of the auditorium, creating a 270-degree panoramic field of view and allowing audiences to experience key moments beyond the traditional cinema frame.
Multisensory immersion
'We are thrilled to partner with...'
The 4DX format will enhance the visual experience of SCREENX with a multisensory journey.
It will use motion-enabled seating and environmental effects like wind, water, vibration, lighting, and scents that are synchronized with specially formatted sequences from the film.
CJ 4DPLEX's Chief Business Officer Don Savant said, "We are thrilled to partner with Prime Focus Studios to bring this extraordinary film to global audiences in our premium format."
Global release
More on 'Ramayana'
The 4DX and SCREENX formats are part of Ramayana's ambitious release strategy.
The film is being promoted as a global cinematic event, with Dharma Productions managing distribution in North India and Sony Pictures International overseeing international markets.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Ravie Dubey and Sunny Deol in key roles.
Ramayana Part 2 is currently under production for a Diwali 2027 release.