Producer says 'Ramayana's SCREENX release matches film's 'scope and vision'

Malhotra stressed that Ramayana was conceived as a global theatrical experience from the start.

He told ﻿Bollywood Hungama, "From the outset, Ramayana was designed as a global cinematic experience."

"Our collaboration with CJ 4DPLEX enables us to bring this iconic film in innovative formats that match its scope and vision."

"SCREENX and 4DX invite audiences to engage with the story in a powerful new way."