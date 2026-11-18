'Ramayana' makes IMAX history, earns $12M worldwide
What's the story
The film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has achieved a historic feat by grossing an estimated $155 million (nearly ₹1,500 crore) globally. The movie not only dominated the box office in India but also made its mark internationally. It recorded the highest IMAX global opening weekend for an Indian film with a staggering $6 million worldwide collection, per Variety India.
Record-breaking performance
'Ramayana' sets new IMAX records in India and APAC markets
Ramayana also set new records for IMAX openings in India and seven Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets. The film grossed $2 million during its opening weekend in India alone.
It also achieved the highest IMAX opening weekend for an Indian film in Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Cambodia.
Its second weekend added another $3 million to the global cumulative IMAX collections, totaling a remarkable $12.4 million.
Global reach
Challenge to Hollywood dominance
The success of Ramayana in IMAX challenges the conventional trend where Hollywood films usually overshadow local language content in their opening week. This achievement underscores the growing and robust global audience for Indian cinema.
Namit Malhotra, producer of Ramayana, had earlier announced that it is India's first "Filmed For IMAX" movie.
Industry insight
'Ramayana's success reflects global appeal of Indian storytelling
Preetham Daniel, VP of Theatre Development in India, Southeast Asia, Korea, Australia and New Zealand at IMAX, said Ramayana's performance is a testament to the growing demand for immersive cinematic experiences in India.
He added that the film's success across international markets demonstrates the global appeal of Indian storytelling.
Next, SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is set to be filmed for IMAX as well.