Ramayana also set new records for IMAX openings in India and seven Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets. The film grossed $2 million during its opening weekend in India alone.

It also achieved the highest IMAX opening weekend for an Indian film in Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Cambodia.

Its second weekend added another $3 million to the global cumulative IMAX collections, totaling a remarkable $12.4 million.