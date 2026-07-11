Confirmed! 'Ramayana' trailer to release on July 24

Global premiere

'Ramayana's trailer launch schedule at Comic-Con revealed

Meanwhile, the global premiere of the Ramayana trailer will take place at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2026. An official schedule from Comic-Con revealed that Ramayana will be featured on July 23 (July 24 IST) during a special panel. The event is set for 3:15pm PDT (3:45am IST) in Ballroom 20, which can accommodate around 4,800 people. This venue is only second to Hall H and is usually reserved for major studio presentations.