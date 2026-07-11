Confirmed! 'Ramayana' trailer to release on July 24
What's the story
The makers of the much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, have announced that the trailer will be released globally on July 24. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles. The announcement has further increased excitement for this mythological epic. It is expected to give viewers an in-depth look at the movie's scale, visual effects, and star-studded cast.
Twitter Post
'From Bharat to the world...'
From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/rphSFR99OE— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) July 11, 2026
Anticipated event
Trailer launch event expected to be a grand affair
The trailer launch of Ramayana is expected to be a grand event, giving audiences an extensive look at the film. The project has been mounted on a budget of over ₹4,000cr. The film's first-look assets and production updates have already generated considerable anticipation among fans. The trailer will reportedly be launched in New Delhi with Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra in attendance, along with several cast members.
Global premiere
'Ramayana's trailer launch schedule at Comic-Con revealed
Meanwhile, the global premiere of the Ramayana trailer will take place at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2026. An official schedule from Comic-Con revealed that Ramayana will be featured on July 23 (July 24 IST) during a special panel. The event is set for 3:15pm PDT (3:45am IST) in Ballroom 20, which can accommodate around 4,800 people. This venue is only second to Hall H and is usually reserved for major studio presentations.
Release details
More about 'Ramayana'
The epic drama will be released in two parts, with the first part scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release and the second part for Diwali 2027. The film is being produced by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. In the epic, Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Pallavi essays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, while Deol portrays Lord Hanuman.