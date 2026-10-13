'Ranabaali' starring Deverakonda Mandanna gets U/A certificate no cuts
Ranabaali, the much-awaited historical drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, just got a U/A certificate from the CBFC. No cuts were needed.
Set in Rayalaseema during British rule and inspired by a real historical period, the film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and has already sparked plenty of buzz ahead of its release.
'Ranabaali' releases worldwide October 16 2026
Deverakonda takes on the role of a local hero standing up to British oppression, with Mandanna playing his supportive wife, Jayamma. The cast also features Arnold Vosloo as the English antagonist.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series, Ranabaali marks another team-up for Deverakonda and Mandanna after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.
The film drops worldwide on October 16, 2026. Fans are counting down!