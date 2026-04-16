Ranaut denies romance with Paswan, says friends since 2011
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut has set the record straight about her relationship with Chirag Paswan after rumors sparked from their friendly moment in Delhi while arriving at Parliament in 2024.
She told ANI there's nothing romantic going on: they've just been friends since working together on Miley Na Miley Hum back in 2011.
Ranaut highlights industry ties, upcoming films
Kangana joked, "There's no romance happening, let me be honest." She emphasized their friendship is based on shared industry ties.
On the work front, she was last seen in Emergency and is gearing up for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, plus she also has a film with R Madhavan.