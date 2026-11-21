Ranaut hypes Kapoor's 'Eetha' biopic of Narayangaonkar ahead of release
Kangana Ranaut just hyped up Shraddha Kapoor's new film Eetha on social media, boosting excitement ahead of its December 4, 2026 release.
The movie is a biopic about legendary dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar and will face off against Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace at the box office.
'Eetha' trailer shows Kapoor's Tamasha transformation
Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Eetha stars Kapoor as Narayangaonkar, with Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.
The trailer shows Kapoor embracing traditional Nauvari sarees and transforming into the iconic Marathi Tamasha performer, a performance that's already getting love on social media.