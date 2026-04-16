Ranaut praises Madhavan's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as box office hit

Ranaut suggests solo film on Doval

Ranaut feels Dhurandhar has helped bring moviegoers back to theaters, saying it's played "Dhurandhar has revived the film industry and gave a new hope." She even suggested a solo film on Doval could be fascinating.

Set in early 2000s Pakistan, the movie also features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt.

If you loved Ranaut and Madhavan together in Tanu Weds Manu, their chemistry here won't disappoint either.