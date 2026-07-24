'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor reveals feeling 'fear' about playing Lord Ram
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor, who is set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, has admitted to feeling "fear" and "doubt" about the role. Speaking at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday (local time), he said these feelings were replaced by "gratitude" early on. He called the role a "blessing," an "opportunity of a lifetime," and a "moral responsibility."
Fear
Kapoor on 'daunting' responsibility to play Lord Ram
Kapoor revealed his initial thoughts about the role, "There was so much of fear, so much of doubt. 'Will I be able to do this, am I capable enough?' But I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on."
"Lord Rama is the conscience keeper of millions of people around the world for generations, for more than 4,000 years. He stands for courage, compassion, forgiveness, righteousness, and just to have the opportunity to represent that is very daunting."
Authenticity focus
Kapoor is focused on authenticity, genuineness
Kapoor stressed the importance of keeping his portrayal of Lord Ram authentic and genuine.
He said, "Very early on, I understood that it just requires lot of faith, lot of belief, lot of truthfulness, and noble intentions."
"Our entire cast and crew had one noble intention, and that is to tell the story as authentically as we can."
Co-star's support
Yash also defended casting controversy
Yash, Kapoor's co-star in Ramayana, also defended his casting as Lord Ram.
He said, "Nobody in this world can come and say, 'I have the virtue to play Lord Rama.' The fact that he (Ranbir) said the same says it all."
"He is a fabulous actor. It's not easy to play Lord Rama...and the way he has really worked, huge respect to him," Yash added.
Yash plays Ravan in the epic, while Sai Pallavi has been roped in as Sita.
Trailer delay
Meanwhile, here's more about 'Ramayana'
The Ramayana team's appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con was supposed to end with the global launch of its trailer on Friday morning.
However, hours before the scheduled release, it was postponed.
Producer Namit Malhotra announced the delay, citing the film's recent partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment for a global release.
Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic set for release on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.