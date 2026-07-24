'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor reveals feeling 'fear' about playing Lord Ram

Kapoor revealed his initial thoughts about the role, "There was so much of fear, so much of doubt. 'Will I be able to do this, am I capable enough?' But I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on."

"Lord Rama is the conscience keeper of millions of people around the world for generations, for more than 4,000 years. He stands for courage, compassion, forgiveness, righteousness, and just to have the opportunity to represent that is very daunting."